The meaning of FATCA

FATCA means Final Act of foolishness by The Opposition to Convince ALL voters that they are indeed incapable of governing T&T.

Walking out of parliament and insisting on a Joint Select Committee keeps them in the public eye as it allows for photo opportunities, nothing else.

It prolongs the timeframe for the business world to view the people of Trinidad and Tobago as fiscally stupid.

At the very least FATCA means that crapaud smoke everybody pipe when we cannot have relations with any bank other than First Citizens Bank.

Our card with the pretty bird on the front cannot be used outside of T&T. What are we going to do?

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin