Well done to Shannon’s mom

“Get up, Get up stand up for your rights.” I echo the words of a song which was made popular by the late Bob Marley. I want to commend Shannon’s mom and all those who through a peaceful march sent a message, crying out for justice.

While the focus was on Shannon this I am sure was for all those women whose lives were taken away in some bizarre circumstances.

There comes a time when talk must come to a close and other “peaceful” methods used to get our point across.

I do hope that all our leaders are taking note and are not hiding from what is being said by the population who put them there. I want to be a source of encouragement to Shannon’s mom and let her know that the God that your daughter so often refers to is fair.

While justice seems to be taking some time it will come.

You and your team keep the pressure up justice will be served in due course. Again I applaud you for taking up the challenge.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan