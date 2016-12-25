I don’t care about more crime plans

The PM explained some days ago that the PNM doesn’t have a crime plan, the PNM has an ANTI-CRIME PLAN (semantics). Well, well, the PNM use to make CRIME PLANS. Every PNM manifesto for the last 20 years speaks of making crime plans. What is more, every national budget the PNM made over the last 30 years allocated billions of dollars in funding for CRIME PLAN initiatives. So the PNM needs to explain why they were making and funding crime plans for the last 30 years.

I don’t care if the PNM or UNC concoct another impotent clandestine crime plan or ANTI-CRIME PLANS. They don’t know how to mitigate crime. PNM on account of more years under various PNM reinventions of self, has spent billions more than UNC in crime plans and anti-crime plans. None have worked. None have focused on arresting and imprisoning white-collar criminals so their crime plans or anti-crime plans will never work.

So again, I don’t care if the PNM or UNC concoct another impotent clandestine crime plan or ANTI-CRIME PLANS. I don’t care if patrols increase or decrease or if police get more crime call in hotlines, or if police get tasers added to their weapons patron stock. I want the right to self-protection. I don’t care if police/army joint patrols are called out again. I don’t care if the Government uses scapegoats like blaming poor people (hot spots residents) for crime. Don’t care if the Government transfixes blame on ghost foreign traffickers and humans, guns and drugs. Catch them to make the believable. Don’t care if the Government transfixes blame on the education system, the religious fanatics, the media, anti-value system entertainers, and producers.

People are calling on the police to increase their crime detection rate. I call on citizens to increase their crime detection rate and take action to stop criminals or escape. Use your senses. Police will never reach you in time to prevent you getting assaulted or killed. They’re not going to admit that you need a fighting chance with weapons of your own to get away from criminals. The head of the National Security Council (a politician), the National Security minister etc also aren’t going to admit you need self protection. They rather find you beat, raped or dead than admit that you need a fighting chance with weapons to protect yourself. If they do admit you need self protection, they’ll suggest the least effective self protection for you like pepper spray to ward off a gunman. Criminals aren’t coming at you with pepper spray. They’re coming with guns.

I estimate that T&T has 10,000 active bandits and murderers. Government allocated a National Security budget of $7.625 billion or $762,500 per bandit, to fend them off. Is that sensible expenditure?

Jerome Smith

via email