It’s Christmas, slow down a bit

We keep on hearing that the police need our help and it is assumed that this is all about the murders etc. Allow me to suggest a very simple act that we, the public, can do to help not only the police but Trinidad and Tobago as a whole.

Whenever there is an accident on our roads pictures should be taken immediately and the respective vehicles moved to allow for the free flow of traffic. Imagine the frustration that can be eliminated by this simple act. All reports etc, can be written up while each of us continues on our way.

On another line of thought, we had a senior policeman advising on the TV that we should pause on a green light and count to five before continuing. But what about the driver speeding along and on seeing an amber light, is he or she going to slow down and stop on the red or would he/she speed up knowing that they will surely have an extra five count?

It’s Christmas, let’s slow down and obey the law and be at peace.

Chris Knaggs,

Bayshore