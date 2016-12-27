Ministers need to refocus on what’s important

To any ordinary T&T citizen, it is a no-brainer that QRC must have that property west to Alexandra Street for its future growth, but with the latest statement issued by Maxie Cuffie who wears the title, Minister of Public Administration and Communications, citizens can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Cuffie’s earlier communications suggested that Cabinet had ignored QRC’s claim and had approved the allocation to the police, whereas it was merely a temporary accommodation; and this would-be folly was aggravated and compounded by the minister of education adopting a hands-off position while not appreciating his role and function as education minister to be advocate on QRC’s behalf .

Both ministers Cuffie and Garcia could benefit from a weekend retreat to sharpen their ministerial wits.

Michael J Williams