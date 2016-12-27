A mistake to disband Community Comfort

Well, well, well, it is now quite obvious that the Government is beginning to feel the financial pinch by their announcement of the disbandment of the Community Comfort Patrols.

There could be no other reason for this at a time when crime and general lawlessness is on the increase, and when serving policemen are jumping on to the criminal bandwagon.

With the police manning level just about 7,000 strong, which is presently not enough to deal with our crime scenario, the disappearance of these patrols is only going to increase the activities of the criminals.

The logic of this move will leave many citizens baffled since the Government has really given no explanation for the sudden disbandment of this much-needed programme to assist the police.

GA Marques