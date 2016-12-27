What were benefits of CCP programme?

The state has finally decided to save money currently being wasted on the Community Comfort Patrol by disbanding that ineffective initiative. The vehicles you see occasionally cruising around, some appear to be more of a make-work programme than anything else.

What was the original intent is anyone’s guess as the personnel are not police officers and thus cannot legitimately intervene in criminal matters. There is little evidence of the benefits brought to any community by this service.

There will certainly be an uproar by people with vested interests in an effort to justify their existence, but this decision is one that the Government would have carefully considered and should not be deterred from doing what should have been done a long time ago.

Karan Mahabirsingh,

Carapichaima