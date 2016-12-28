Drones have potential to cause havoc

The security authorities should be aware of the illicit uses of drones.

In the UK drones have been used to supply illegal drugs and other illegal items to prisoners inside prisons.

The authorities have set up CCTV cameras in some prisons for quick observation of these controlled flying objects. In other prisons, the compounds are covered with wire mesh.

New laws have also been brought into play in order to keep drones away from airports where they could cause havoc to aircraft movements.

Someone should draw attention to the authorities of the danger that drones pose.

Now don’t say you haven’t been warned. These toy-looking objects can be instruments of danger and are selling here as hot bread during the festive season. They can also be used by terrorists as bomb-carrying vessels.

GA Marques