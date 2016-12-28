Factoring the costs of FATCA compliance

As we fast approach the deadline to be FATCA compliant I will like to appeal to all our politicians to let common sense prevail.

We are about to enter 2017 and there is anxiety in the lives of many of our citizens which I see as not being right. Many of them are deeply concerned about money transactions that can be more costly for them or end up in failure.

As a country we have had enough time to get ourselves straight in relation to this. Yet we have allowed a selfish attitude to come in and we have accomplished nothing so far. To both the Opposition and the ruling party, for the sake of the country and citizens, sit down and talk. Let common sense prevail. Someone will have to be big enough or come up with a balance so that we can move forward as a country.

I must say I am disappointed that this FATCA issue is taking so long simply because our politicians are at loggerheads with each other. I cannot see this sitting well with anyone. When it is all said and done we all in some way will feel the impact, some more than others.

I do hope that we will not have the same attitude in 2017 concerning FATCA, but as leaders a fast resolution will be met and we can become FATCA compliant.

Arnold Gopeesingh,

San Juan