May God bless staff at POSGH

Recently I was a patient at Ward 24 of the Port-of-Spain General Hospital and I wish to thank the doctors, nurses, cleaners and all those who attended to me, for they made my stay more comfortable than I had anticipated. From the time I entered the ward to the time I left I was treated very cordially with politeness and respect; I always had the feeling that those attending to me were interested in my welfare.

Before being admitted to the ward I had to attend the Surgical Outpatients’ Clinic (SOPC), and here again I felt comfortable that the doctors were interested in my welfare.

I saw that they had many people to deal with but they gave me (and I suppose all the other patients) their full attention and time, politely responding to my questions and concerns.

I thought of them on Christmas Day and knew that they had to work on that day and all other days that the rest of us have the time off. I said a prayer for them and shall continue with this practice.

I would urge all of us to remember them in our prayers. They are doing an invaluable service.

Felix Edinborough,

Petit Valley