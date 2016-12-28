LGO Energy plc is set to resume drilling on the Goudron field in South Eastern Trinidad early in 2017. This follows refinancing of the company’s loan facility.
May God bless staff at POSGH
Recently I was a patient at Ward 24 of the Port-of-Spain General Hospital and I wish to thank the doctors, nurses, cleaners and all those who attended to me, for they made my stay more comfortable than I had anticipated. From the time I entered the ward to the time I left I was treated very cordially with politeness and respect; I always had the feeling that those attending to me were interested in my welfare.
Before being admitted to the ward I had to attend the Surgical Outpatients’ Clinic (SOPC), and here again I felt comfortable that the doctors were interested in my welfare.
I saw that they had many people to deal with but they gave me (and I suppose all the other patients) their full attention and time, politely responding to my questions and concerns.
I thought of them on Christmas Day and knew that they had to work on that day and all other days that the rest of us have the time off. I said a prayer for them and shall continue with this practice.
I would urge all of us to remember them in our prayers. They are doing an invaluable service.
Felix Edinborough,
Petit Valley
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online