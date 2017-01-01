Fishermen and Friends 2017 wish list

As we move into another new year, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) presents its 2017 wish list.

1. That the Prime Minister and Cabinet make public the US Food and Drug Administration lab reports (promised since August 2016) on the toxic fish and shrimps which continue daily to wash ashore dead and dying in the areas near to La Brea.

2. That the Prime Minister and Cabinet close the southern, including La Brea, beaches, and stop all fishing in the Gulf of Paria, especially from Otaheite to Point Fortin, until the FFOS findings commissioned from internationally accredited laboratories are addressed. These lab reports show incontrovertible evidence of dangerous levels of cancer causing toxins (Poly-cyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons) in the bottom dwelling species and in the beach sand on the La Brea beaches.

3. That Government protect our fisher communities by re-enacting the “once strike out” clause for the continued poaching by the shrimp trawlers on the protected spawning areas of the north coast.

4. That with new scientific publications and evidence from specialist universities such as Duke University in the United States, that the professionals at the EMA recognise the long-term negative impact of seismic detonations with recurring deafening volumes are more than “just a way of taking a picture,” and should require careful data collection before during and after the discharges via an Environmental Impact Assessment).

5. That our Government halt all new or renewed quarry licenses until;

a) all outstanding royalties for the legal quarries are paid in full to the treasury;

b) a national assessment is undertaken of the impact of quarrying on our ecosystems and water aquifers;

c) enforcement of all legislation regulating quarries;

d) that our Government give all illegal and legal quarry operators 90 days to obtain quarry licences or be shut down; and

e) that Government review the rehabilitation bond in quarry licences.

6. That our Government review the permit fees for air and water pollution to include the cost of cleaning up the pollution.

7. That our Government implement principle ten of the Rio Declaration being the right of access to information, public participation and access to justice in environmental matters.

8. That our Government widen the jurisdiction of the Environmental Commission of T&T to deal with all environmental matters.

9. That our Government legislate for the protection for whistle blowers reporting on environmental crimes and corruption within environmental agencies.

10. That our Government ensure full proclamation of the Planning and Facilitation of Development Act.

11. That our Government empower the annual or bi-annual preparation of a State of the Environment Report.

12. That our Government create tax incentives and subsidised loans for the establishment of waste recycling facilities/businesses.

13. That our Government pass the Beverages Containers Bill (with a suggested 20 cents refundable fee for each container) which will spawn the birth of hundreds of container recycling businesses employing tens of thousands of landfill scavengers.

FFOS continues to publicly offer all or any assistance to this Government in our shared journey for order, wealth creation, public health, and sustainability.

Terrence Beddoe,

Cecil Mc Lean,

Gary Aboud

FFOS