Public Sector Negotiations Committee can guide Petrotrin’s pay

Please allow me to correct a misconception in Sat Maharaj’s column of December 29, 2016.

Mr Maharaj has said that he would have thought that Petrotrin has the autonomy to negotiate collective agreements with its trade union.

However, that is not how the system works. Petrotrin is not a private company. It is a wholly owned state enterprise.

And in this context, the State Enterprises Performance Monitoring Manual, which has been in force for many years, including throughout the five years and three months of the previous PP Government, and long before the tenure of the previous administration, makes it crystal clear that for the purposes of monitoring wage and salary negotiations, the establishment and/or revision of pay and other terms and conditions of employment of employees of State agencies, including managerial staff and persons employed on contract, should fall under the purview of a specific Ministerial Committee, which in our case is known as the Public Sector Negotiations Committee.

In other words, when seeking to revise pay and other terms and conditions of employment, all wholly or majority-owned state enterprises are required to seek guidance from the Public Sector Negotiations Committee, which is a Committee of Cabinet Ministers, chaired by the Minister of Finance.

This also makes practical common sense, because more often than not, there will be cost implications in the settlement of collective agreements in the state sector which can affect the Exchequer.

I am surprised that Mr Maharaj does not know this, since he has been around for a long time, but be that as it may, the record is now corrected.

Colm Imbert,

Minister of Finance