Safety first at gas stations

I can change the oil in my vehicle, plumb, paint, and even mow the lawn. I choose not to. I am not a Jack of All Trades but a master of a few. I believe in providing employment. Let the specialists do the work.

Everyone has their particular skill or craft. Let us look at pumping your own fuel—be it gas, diesel or CNG. These are all very flammable. Can all women pump gas competently? What about pumping in rainy weather? Customers might not relish the idea of coming out of the car. Please consider mothers, the elderly, disabled or those who have mobility problems.

Is self service really cheaper in T&T? Is it safe to leave your children in the car with the amount of carjackings and child abductions today? Is it legal for people to leave their children unattended in the car? What about the fire hazards directly associated with dispensing fuel, it is in the public interest that gasoline station operators have the control needed over that activity to ensure compliance with appropriate safety procedures. It should be prohibited that any person other than the owner, operator or employee of a dispensary where Class 1 flammable liquids are dispensed at retail from using pump, hose, pipe or other device for dispensing the liquids into the fuel tank of a motor vehicle or other retail container. Violating this law should draw a fine.

Should you not leave pumping to a professional? In case of an incident or accident who is responsible? How about better trained and paid attendants? When one pumps gas their hands become smelly, they would want somewhere to wash their hands. Gas stations must provide washrooms.

Here is the case for full-service gas stations:

• Full-service stations create jobs.

• Customers are not always properly attired.

• There are fire hazards associated with dispensing fuel, it is in the public’s interest that gas station operators have the control needed over the activity to ensure compliance with appropriate safety procedures including but not limited to turning off vehicle engines, no smoking and no cell phone usage when fuel is dispensed.

• At self-service gas stations cashiers are often unable to maintain a clear view of the customers dispensing gas or give their undivided attention to observing customers.

• When customers rather than attendants dispense gas it is difficult to enforce compliance with safety procedures.

• If there is a fire, explosion or an injury who is responsible?

• The exposure to toxic gas fumes is a health hazard when you dispense your own gas, especially in the case of pregnant women.

• Gas station employees do not usually have Phds, their salary is relatively small.

• If a hose ruptures or a robbery occurs, very possible in T&T, what are the emergency procedures in place? Our luck will run out one day.

You cannot train all your customers but you can train all your staff. That is the case for the defence. Are we being penny wise but pound foolish? Safety is not what it costs but what it saves.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town.