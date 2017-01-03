The OWTU is threatening to shut down Petrotrin from tomorrow. Is this a case of flexing one’s muscles? Why not before Christmas or New Year’s? Convenient time isn’t it? After all the holidays.

The WTI crude oil price is $53.72 USD.

BRENT crude oil is $56.13 USD.

T&T’S crude fetches a much lower price.

The workers involved are among the highest paid, highly political yet least productive in the country.

At this present time zero-zero-zero is all that is available. Plain talk bad manners. Are you going to riot? T&T needs to be put first. Many workers have been sent home. Do you care only about yourselves?

There is panic buying at the gas ststions. Whatever you buy will finish one day. Storing gas at home is not advised. It is toxic and highly flammable. The gas station owners after crying about small profits must be laughing all the way to all the banks.

Can the union members survive a strike? Have adequate measures be put in place? The protective services must be utilised effectively.

Strike if you must. Do what you have to. No pappyshow and mamaguy.

Just a gentle reminder—Carnival is March 27 and 28, 2017.

We will overcome some day.

AV Rampersad,

Princes Town