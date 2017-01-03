Thousands in same position, even worse

Mr Roget, President of the OWTU, is saying there has not been any salary adjustments at Petrotrin for six years.

Well, I would like to welcome him to the club. There are others out there in similar situations where there were no salary adjustments. Some have retired for years and are still awaiting compensation packages. Others sent home at short notice not knowing where the next meal was coming from.

Mr Roget, at least those at Petrotrin still have a bread and some butter. There are those out here who do not have either.

To make matters worse, OWTU is asking for an 18 per cent increase for the period 2014-2017.

These people have to be jokers, non-caring and very irresponsible for doing this. Where are they living?

The facts concerning Petrotrin’s present position are there—the country is in a recession, how can this be afforded?

Also, I would like Mr Roget to be mindful of other workers in organisations who pay their dues to OWTU and are in similar situations. What about that aggressiveness for them also? I wonder why Petrotrin is so high on the agenda. Mr Roget needs to be thankful, despite the down turn in oil prices the workers still have jobs which also pay well presently.

I do hope the President of OWTU will rethink this action and as a responsible citizen, see about the country and not just his small environment. I also take this opportunity to wish him a Merry Christmas and a bright and prosperous New Year.

Arnold Gopeesingh,

San Juan