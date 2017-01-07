Road to Mayaro worse than Bocas

On Monday I spent the day at Chacachacare, crossing three choppy Bocas to get there.

On Tuesday I went to Mayaro and, for two and a half hours, navigated some of the worse roads in Trinidad. In particular the choppy, holey, wavey, swervey road between Sande Grande and Manzanilla.

Imagine the trip to Chacachacare proved to be smoother than my drive to Mayaro!

I hope the relevant authority sees this letter and do the job they are being paid to do.

ANTHONY MAINGOT

MARAVAL