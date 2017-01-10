Police corruption too entrenched

The call by Monsignor Christian Pereira to the police service to get the rid of rogue officers is only going to fall on deaf ears.

Corruption in the local police system is not something new here. It started at the top decades ago, and the service is now loaded with masterminds of corruption. The question is, who is brave enough to try to remove these well-established and embedded crooks from the police hierarchy?

We must face the facts, no one in the corridors of power or in a position of official authority is going to undertake this task. The corrupt senior police officers have been part and parcel of our crime scenario problems since our independence when they were adopted by the pioneers of our politics. They are now considered the untouchables and are seen as a law onto themselves.

GA MARQUES