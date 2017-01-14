Petrotrin has played a part in history

I am encouraged by the Prime Minister’s speech regarding Petrotrin where he stated that Wendell Mottley was among others who will advise Cabinet on the Petrotrin matter. It is good to see that divestment is an option.

If the union does not come up with a viable plan on divestment for Petrotrin to run profitably then foreign oil companies must be approached about divestment.

The Petrotrin refinery is important for the economy and its history must not be forgotten. Descendants in this country of those who fought for England in the First and Second World wars can remind us that during the Second World War, the Petrotrin refinery continued to supply aviation fuel for the Spitfire planes in England that helped shoot down Hitler’s German planes after Hitler had conquered France.

This forced Hitler to turn back from attempting to conquer England. He then tried to conquer Russia. This was also foiled by Russian troops’ prevention and eventually led to the defeat of Hitler by the allies in the Second World War.

ANTHONY ARRINDELL,

PORT-OF-SPAIN