Blame game will change nothing at Petrotrin

We do have a choice in any given situation which for some reason is not giving us the expected results. I am using Petrotrin as an example; we are all knowledgeable of the position of this strategic company in our nation.

We can chose to spend valuable time blaming all who we see as responsible for the Petrotrin crisis all day long or be truth leaders who see the problem and become solution-prone.

The action of most people when there is a problem is to involve themselves in the finger-pointing game.

Yes, I believe that people must be held accountable, but in the case of crisis or urgent need, there must be a positive approach to transform the situation. The rest will follow. So our leaders and citizens can either contribute with negative input or chose to realise that at the end of the day the Petrotrin issue can affect all of us. And they can choose to become supportive of actions taken to rectify the situation.

We all have a choice at the end. I chose to be a positive, wanting to see this problem solved and be back on the road in developing T&T.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan