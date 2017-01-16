Our choice—good health vs illness

Many wrote in last week’s T&T Guardian about the food we eat.

Growing our own food is to be encouraged as the local produce is much better than processed, chemically-sprayed imported foods.

Michelle Obama, America’s First Lady, in the White House grounds, encouraged children of all races to plant and reap their own food.

Are our health ministers, health institutions, dietitians, school/hospital food planners paying close enough attention to meals they allow to be served to children who continue to get fatter, drinking sweetened drinks that are sold in the school canteens instead of serving them coconut water/ fresh fruit juices.

It is the taxpayers’ dollars that are used to care for the diabetic patient who may lose many limbs, as well as all the other illnesses that befall our T&T citizens who are increasingly becoming obese.

They are falling for the fast food slogans “for a few dollars more you can get a 16 oz sugary soda drink,” full of more calories, instead of the regular 8 oz size. We are what we eat.

Patricia Blades

Bayside Towers, Cocorite