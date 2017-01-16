Princes Town a no parking zone

Princes Town, as everybody knows, is like a waist 50 Japanese Sumo wrestler trying to fit into a size 30 jeans. This analogy, however, is too sophisticated for the people to whom this letter is intended.

There is a dire shortage of parking spaces available in this bustling little town and instead of the police and the other authorities using their brains instead of their brawn in a creative approach to maximise this shortage of space, you know what is their solution? They have just converted all streets into no parking zones! Oh, come on, Mr Minister of National Security, even busy Manhattan in NY allows certain amount of parking to the motoring public, while rural Princes Town has become a no parking zone.

The entire area where the Princes Town market is located and where agricultural commerce takes place allowing farmers an opportunity to eke out a living, is a no-no zone for people who wish to park for a few minutes to do some quick shopping.

If parking is allowed, even on one side of the street, you would conclude that some rationale went into the decision to control the parking in that area, but no parking on either side and the streets empty as if it is a town abandoned with only the police on guard as of vultures ready to pounce on an unsuspecting victim, is ridiculous to say the least. Everybody knows that there is serious crime out there to which the police are seemingly oblivious to and to where they should be and not here at Market Street where half a dozen of them are posing in an act of tyranny more suited for North Korea than of peaceful Princes Town.

Police should be told that a certain amount of discretion is expected from them: that they should control the parking and not ban it altogether.

You think Mr Padarath knows what is happening here?

Pierre Phillip