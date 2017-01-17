Rural communities benefit from optometric services

I wish to recognise the work done by the North Carolina Chapter Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity International and the Rotary Club Penal.

Diabetes and uncorrected eye problems are the primary causes of vision loss in rural communities.

Untreated diabetes or those who neglect their medication can suffer vision loss leading to blindness.

Uncorrected astigmatism, near and far sightedness are contributing factors to vision loss.

Free spectacles were distributed to over 1,000 people in Lengua, Siparia, Barrackpore and Penal.

It is imperative to have regular eye checks as one ages.

Your ophthalmologist is the best port of call for all recommendations—diet, eyewear, everything.

Lost wealth can be replaced by industry, lost knowledge by study, but lost vision is gone for ever.

AV Rampersad,

Princes Town