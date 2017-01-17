Thanks for going above and beyond

I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Women’s Clinic in the St James Medical Complex for their dedication and commitment to their jobs.

Amidst all the negative reporting in recent times this institution stands out as a place of hope for the women who seek medical attention there.

I have been a patient of this clinic for the past three years and as a result of the doctors’ devotion to service, I have been given hope for a better tomorrow.

The nurses are courteous and understanding. The doctors conduct themselves very professionally. They are compassionate and kind. They go all out to ensure that their patients are given the best medical care. All tests are done quickly resulting in quick diagnosis of problems.

This institution is making a difference in the lives of women seeking medical attention where the service is second to none. Where women are treated with dignity and the doctors always encourage patients even when hope may be failing.

Thank you, doctors and nurses of the Women’s Clinic in the St James Medical Complex.

Farida Khan