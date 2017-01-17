Incensed over the murder of Talparo teen, Rachael Ramkissoon, a San Fernando radio personality has embarked on a one-man walk from San Fernando to Port to Spain.
Who wants to hear a set of political songs?
I read in the newspapers the article about the low attendance at the Dimanche Gras shows on Carnival Sunday nights. I myself use to look forward to viewing it on television as I stopped going to the live show but the quality has really dropped. You just don’t have the songs with sweet melodies as before. Who really wants to go and hear a set of political songs, especially foreigners?
I think the calypsonians need to come up with a better format to really keep the crowd engaged.
What I would like to suggest is the calypsonians perform first, as usual, keeping within a certain time frame, then the parade of the winning Kings and Queens, adding flavour to the show. Then the runners-up of the large steel bands from the Saturday Panorama show challenging the Panorama winner for a new Dimanche Gras Steel band title, 2017.
That might encourage steel band followers who were not able to attend the Saturday night show, to go on the Sunday.
Gerard Duval
