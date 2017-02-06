We’ve become a nation of bullies

Bullying in T&T has now become a national pastime. As in liming, drinking, partying we can now add constant bullying. And it is not just in the schools, but we can start right there. The teachers bully the children and the parents.

Imagine parents being made to line up in the wee hours in the morning to collect application forms because the principal of the school says it must be so? And then the Minister of Education is told to mind his own business. Now that is what I call real bullying. A feeling of intimidation is immediately set with regard to parents and teachers.

The children beat up each other because they are aping the teachers behaviour. There is no respect for each other because laughing at other people is the order of the day. Endless circular bullying is now a form of wicked entertainment.

I do not want to walk down my favourite road with the collective unions. Police, teachers and all other government-paid team players hide their lazy attitudes behind the union leaders. The mantra is “We will not vote for you in the next election if you do not give us better salaries for doing nothing.” The present Education Department appears to be under siege as everything that could possibly happen, is happening to schools situated in the constituencies represented by the Opposition MPs—suddenly falling apart, over run with rats and other vermin.

Children sick from insecticides being sprayed in the vicinity of schools. Parents and children protesting in the burning sun. Now that is emotional bullying for everybody. Are children’s lives being risked by deliberate spraying? I do not want to believe that the health of innocent children is being compromised. Insecticides can cause cancers that may not show for many years.

Is the new head of TTUTA the latest of our toothless tigers who stand by and do nothing about the new subject on everyone’s curriculum: “Bullying in ten easy lessons”?

