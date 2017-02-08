​Here we go again—the predictable weeping and gnashing of teeth over the crime situation. Hang them high! Give us guns! Pray! Get the police to do their work! New crime strategy! And on and on. I saw a sound bite with the Prime Minister talking at a community meeting where he was again calling on the police to do their work as they had all the tools to do so.

Regretfully, it is not as simple as that. You, Prime Minister, must take the bull by the horns and act now, making brave decisions. I guarantee you that the public will get behind you with maximum support.

There are many other recommendations I can make, but will start off with the obvious:

• Consult the Darby and Bruce reports. There is a wealth of information, with possible solutions

• Get rid of the Police Service Commission forthwith

• Return the “Police Service” to its rightful quasi military position as a Police Force. You cannot have a politically correct civil service in control of security in our country

• Reinstate the Officer Corp, if necessary, for a time with foreign input

• Eliminate overtime, buy it out

• Cut out sick leave and vacation abuse, especially accumulated leave—use it or you lose it

• Institute proper management through the force with foreign help. Another Gibbs and/or Ewatski

There are a host of other recommendations that can be made but space does not permit. You can take matters into your own hands and make lives better for us. Work a Donald Trump on them and make it happen.

F MOUTTET,

WESTMOORINGS