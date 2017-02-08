Guarantee their safety before they provide crime info

There have been repeated calls for citizens to support the police in wrestling the crime problem, even up to Monday night in the conversations with the Prime Minister.

Yes, citizens do have information about crime that they can provide to the police and this is vital. But the fact remains that citizens do not feel safe enough to provide the police with such information. There are many instances whereby citizens are targeted and threatened by people on whom reports were made. Given that we saw many times that police officers are involved in crime, many citizens are distrustful of police officers. We have also heard of witnesses being killed, threatened etc.

What guarantee can the police provide to citizens that the information they provide is confidential? What is the status of the witness protection programme in T&T?

How anonymous are those hotline numbers that we are encouraged to call? Is it that the police eventually get the information? Can the police use its cybercrime unit to get the names of people? When the information is entered in station diaries, is it that any officer can have access to it?

Even the service where an information provider collects a financial reward through a commercial bank, there are cameras in all banks and employees who prepare the money can see who and when such fees may be collected.

If the authorities want the citizens to play a greater role, the citizens must be assured of the safety of themselves and their families. And still, will they be willing to take such a risk? Let us be real, it’s a chicken and egg situation. Citizens may want to help but are very afraid!

Given that eyewitness testimony may be difficult to get at this time greater emphasis should be made to get scientific evidence that can stand up to much scrutiny. It’s the best option at this time.

KEVIN RAM