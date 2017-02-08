Pan Trinbago just can’t stage Panorama

Pan Trinbago’s ineptitude of staging Panorama is overbearing.

This competition is scheduled to begin at 9 am give or take a 40-minute delay. Timing is everything in show business.

So we have for each category:

a) set up time

b) announcement time

c) awaiting judges cue to start time

d) performance time

e) clearing of the stage time

Repeat a-e above 28 times for medium and large bands and 30 times for small bands. As a consequence, the estimated completion time is anybody’s guess and that is exactly the problem. But then again, Pan Trinbago does not have problems, just a relentless pursuit of self destruction.

LANCELOT MCDONALD

ST JAMES