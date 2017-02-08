There was jubilation all around yesterday after Central FC got a solitary strike from Rundell Winchester in the 41st minute to beat San Juan Jabloteh 1-0 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, to...
Pan Trinbago just can’t stage Panorama
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Pan Trinbago’s ineptitude of staging Panorama is overbearing.
This competition is scheduled to begin at 9 am give or take a 40-minute delay. Timing is everything in show business.
So we have for each category:
a) set up time
b) announcement time
c) awaiting judges cue to start time
d) performance time
e) clearing of the stage time
Repeat a-e above 28 times for medium and large bands and 30 times for small bands. As a consequence, the estimated completion time is anybody’s guess and that is exactly the problem. But then again, Pan Trinbago does not have problems, just a relentless pursuit of self destruction.
LANCELOT MCDONALD
ST JAMES
