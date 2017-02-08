Seems only drivers are targeted

I could not agree more with the statement that with more than 50 murders for January 2017, the only thing happening is that drivers are being labelled as speeders and receiving heavy fines, bouffs and lectures for going 10 km over the overbearing 80 km speed limit. In fact, what is even more alarming is that you are being fined for doing 35 mph in a 30 mph zone, and the signs are miles apart, so sometimes you have to drive for miles to see a sign. If you get a ticket in between, the officers tells you because the sign was obscured by overgrown grass or something, is not his fault—just take your ticket like a good little girl.

I am going to acknowledge that there is need for something to be done about breaking traffic lights. A driver almost hit me when he broke the light after Valpark, by occupying the extreme left and refused to stop to allow me to complete the U-turn from east to west. So I know there is an issue.

But for goodness sake, there must be some kind of consideration for the seriousness of the offence.

I wonder if those many tickets are going to help those who have been carjacked or assaulted for the year? Commissioner?

LYSTRA MARAJH,

GLENCO