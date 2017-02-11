Tobago’s off to flying murder start

Tobago is off to a flying start with regard to its murder rate. It’s less than a month and a half in 2017 and they’re already three murders there.

For the entire of 2016 in Tobago, there were six murders, seven in 2015, eight in 2014 and four in 2013.

The 2017 murder rate in Tobago has reached an unprecedented level just as the January 2017 murder rate for the entire of T&T (55 murders) and for January 19, 2017 in T&T (with seven murders on one day).

It seems as though that Tobago is following closely the pathway that Trinidad was/is heading.

This may turn out to be one of or if not the murderous year in Tobago if things go as they are.

Tobago is in the infancy stage of the murder race so all efforts must be employed to reduce it as soon as possible.

It is early game so we can take a good quick criminological look at the factors that are contributing to these types of crimes in the once very peaceful island and institute the necessary interventions. Tobago should not wait until it gets further out of hand to tackle this problem. Tobago can benefit from many of the effective crime fighting mechanisms that can be employed to nip this problem in the bud. It should not be allowed to go down the road that Trinidad did/is.

But if not treated seriously as it ought to, we can expect a ramping up of the numbers of murders as well as its associated violent crimes. Tobago has an interesting dimension that must be considered—that is—the impact of these heinous crimes on its international tourism. Local tourism may not be affected too much—Trinidadians will continue to support that isle—unless it gets like some of the murder towns in Trinidad.

There are adequate experts both in Trinidad and Tobago who can play their part if given the opportunity. The THA and the central government must engage such people and not let Tobago slip into a mini-Trinidad. If so, it would have shown that we have not learnt a thing over the past few decades.

Ian Ramdhanie