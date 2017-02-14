Calling for a national day of prayer and fasting

Dear Dr Rowley,

I am writing to you to offer a suggestion in response to the deaths of Carla Collins and her children, Amani and Kamari Collins. Mr Keston Collins, the survivor of this accident, is my cousin who has been deeply affected by the loss of his family. He is another victim of the escalating number of road accidents due to careless driving, and such being inadequately curtailed by laws that are insufficient to deal with the problem. Furthermore, the number of homicidal deaths occurring in T&T on a daily basis has reached critical proportions to which the law again, has been unable to curb or cure.

At the funeral, I listened as the pastor quoted scripture that says a land defiled will vomit up its inhabitants, and he is right. We are losing our citizens to a mindset that disregards the value of human life in favour of the freedom to commit any act that pleases, even at the risk of causing harm to others. This will explain why the law or change of government has not been effective. But how do you begin to change the collective mindset adopted by a nation?

As the pastor suggested and to which many agree, there needs to be divine intervention. There has to be a public acknowledgement that the nation’s children have been led away by unseen forces moving across the land, causing it to be corrupted.

If we do nothing, Mr Prime Minister, the country we know and love will continue to vomit up its inhabitants and you or the next Prime Minister or government will be powerless to stop it. The time to address this problem is now. The time to treat this virus is now. The time to act and call a nation together and lead them towards a mindset centred on repentance and turning back to God, must be now. To wait would be too costly.

We have already lost too many lives to unnecessary accidents and violent murders and our young people, the future leaders of this land, are being seduced by the powers of the evil one patrolling the nation seeking his next victim and subjecting the world to his ills.

I am also pleading for a ban on the publication of all graphic images via print or online, displaying the victims of homicides and road accidents in their last hour, out of respect for them and their grieving families.

It is with deep respect for you, Mr Prime Minister, and a need to see that my cousin’s great loss is not borne in vain, that I come to you in humility and desperation to call for a national day of prayer and fasting.

As is written of the people of Nineveh in the book of Jonah, who received God’s warning and turned away from their sin, resulting in forgiveness and God relenting his plan to destroy the city, I believe we too as a people must heed this warning and do the same.

I propose that on March 6, 2017, the National day of Repentance, at exactly the 12 o’clock hour every citizen will go into prayer. Religious groups may meet in their places of worship if they choose, but everyone must pray to ask God’s forgiveness and mercy, that He may heal our country and intervene. Every man, woman, child, and animal will fast from food and drink for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm. There will be no buying or selling on this day, all businesses will be closed including markets, fast food restaurants and street vending. Any business place or vendor caught in violation will be fined.

My cousin, Keston Collins, as the pastor stated, gave up his three innocent ones to God, to be a platform for immediate and progressive change in our country. I fear that to not heed this final warning will prove disastrous, and our beloved Trinidad and Tobago will be handed over to the evil that plagues our country. The decision to accept this call is yours and I pray that God may grant you the wisdom to choose rightly.

Respectfully,

Kester Collins

Citizen of Trinidad and Tobago