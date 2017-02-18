RESPECTING ALL WOMEN

We have had such an upsurge of abuse handed down to females over the past few years in T&T that it makes one wonder what has gone wrong that women can be treated with such brutality at times. It makes my heart bleed, as a young mother, when I read, see and hear what so many women suffer daily at the hands of some men who may not realise the vital roles women play in society.

Women are a direct gift from God. If we were to go back to the beginning, we would see after man was created God realised that it was not good for man to be alone so he chose the best soul mate for him. A precious woman. So, every time one disrespects, abuses or ill-treats a woman, they literally are saying to God, “you did not do well.” God gave his best as a helpmate for man.

Our very existence on earth is owed to a woman, our mothers. While scientists are trying to bring about childbirth in different ways, the natural method is through a woman. We carry and birth children as we go through the pain and all that go with child bearing that we have certainly earned the right to be respected by men.

Women are a helpmate to men. An example of such is that of being great financiers. Many men provide well for their home financially, but they should collaborate with their spouses when budgeting as women can assist with prioritising, making sure that basic needs are met before considering luxury.

Being thorough decision makers women are insightful and patient, leading to the selection of a more appropriate options. For example, shopping. Many women take a long time to complete shopping because they want the best deal for their money. The opinions of women are valuable when making decisions. This is all part of building a balanced home life.

Taking all these into consideration I am sure you would see the great role we women play in our nation. So many of us form the backbone of the family and the wider society, keeping things in motion yet doing it with grace and pleasure. We should therefore be respected and treated with dignity always, as God expects it to be.

Roxanne Wharton,

Trincity