Carnival: a festival of power

Carnival is celebrated in a myriad of ways around the world. This festival is uniquely celebrated in Brazil, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean however, it is arguably a quintessential example of popular culture in T&T. Its various expressions represent an amalgamation of intercultural exchanges and an ideal vision of cultural harmony uniting a plural population.

It is possible to suggest that Trinidad Carnival symbolizes cultural integration and a celebration of collectivism. This is the understanding that even us as locals may have come to accept as the divisive lines of race, ethnicity and class appear blurred as we revel together during this ‘bacchanal time.’ However, do our socioeconomic differences become truly invisible? Citizens may feel free to ‘play ah mas’ or enjoy the jovial atmosphere on the sidelines but do larger unseen social forces manipulate such individual decisions?

It is possible that the agent’s power to act is curtailed by the overarching social structure and that collectivism is merely an illusion. For instance, highly sort after Carnival bands offer the ‘all inclusive’ experience of unlimited music, food and drinks at a fixed price. But this offering may be more fittingly described as the ‘partially-exclusive’ experience since registration with these bands is dependent upon different factors.

First, with a minimum wage of $15 (TT) per hour, a costume price range of US $650 to US$1,600 and the rise of the ‘Monday wear’ phenomenon, it is clear that one’s economic standing determines their experience of Carnival. Gone are the days when the only reason ‘yuh cya play mas’ is ‘if yuh fraid powder’ since participation in Carnival has become determined by economic power to afford our now ‘commoditized festival’.

Nonetheless, the partial exclusivity does not stand solely upon an economic foundation. Registration in these big bands is facilitated through committee members with certain sections marketed by private groups. In this way, bands regulate participation hence inclusion in Carnival also depends upon social networks. There seems to be a hidden power permeating the Carnival landscape as steering committees control who gets included and excluded in the ‘pretty mas’ display.

Apart from this parade, soca music is a principal component of this festive season. For anthropologists such as Allan Merriam, music functions as a symbolic device of cultural expression.

This is not a foreign notion to Trinidad Carnival since calypso and soca songs have long been used as a means of social expression and political commentary. Machel Montano’s ‘No war’ and Singing Sandra’s ‘Voices from the ghetto’ both come to mind. While this suggests power to exercise freedom of expression, the sociologist would suggest there exists an invisible power regulating cultural ideologies in the festival.

Objectification of the female body a staple in Carnival

Contemporary soca songs often reference what UWI anthropologist Dylan Kerrigan calls the ‘naked…sexualized body of the bikini and beads’ masquerader. These songs often allude to male entitlement of the female body since ‘boys give their heart and soul’ to sexy girls. So while it may be true that music is a symbolic device for expressing society’s feelings, these feelings are nurtured by the invisible power of our patriarchal society. Our culture has socially conditioned us to accept and expect male domination and gender-based violence. Like soca music, objectification of the female body has also become a staple in Carnival.

Contemporary Trinidad Carnival has therefore grown into what French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu called ‘field:’ an arena where various dimensions of power manifest themselves. It is questionable whether carnival truly temporarily erases racial, ethnic and class lines since hidden power within our social structure determines how and if one is able to experience carnival. But our ability to see past this illusion is blurred by the invisible power of the cultural ideologies of patriarchy and traditional gender roles that socially condition our minds.

Like the various Carnivals around the world, Trinidad Carnival is seen as a cultural celebration of life, unity in diversity and a sense of belonging. So, on the surface it conveys a display of interculturation and egalitarianism. But a deeper sociological inspection illuminates the disparities pronounced between different socioeconomic groups. Trinidad carnival has morphed into a socially stratified space where hidden and invisible forms of power both enable and restrict inclusion in a cultural display that we collectively call our own.

Karima Pragg is a PhD Sociology candidate at the UWI, St Augustine.