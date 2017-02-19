Does Cemex acquisition trigger mandatory offer for Readymix?

Most readers would be aware Readymix (West Indies) Limited (RML) is a publicly-listed company, on the T&T Stock Exchange, incorporated and resident in the Republic of T&T. Its principal business activities include the manufacture and sale of pre-mixed concrete, and the sale of aggregates.

However, what is less known is that the top three shareholders, with substantial holdings/interests of five per cent or more in the company, are Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) with 8,531,977 shares or 71.10 per cent, Republic Bank Limited with 1,551,953 shares or 12.93 per cent and Colonial Life Insurance Co Ltd with 670,646 shares or 5.59 per cent.

The above information becomes important at this time, particularly, in light of the fact that Cemex SAB de C V (Cemex) via its wholly-owned subsidiary Sierra Trading has now increased its shareholding in TCL from 39.5 per cent to 69.83 per cent, following the close of its takeover offer on February 7, in the three regional stock markets.

What this means is that Cemex now indirectly owns 49.58 per cent of RML. And by extension, this further means that the Securities Industry (take-over) by-laws, 2005 (the by-laws) have been triggered. And as such, Cemex is now legally required to make a mandatory offer for all the remaining shares held by the other minority shareholders of RML. This is pursuant to by-law 2 (1) of the take-over by-laws which defines a take-over bid as “an offer to acquire outstanding voting or equity securities of a class made to any security holder of the offeree issuer where the securities subject to the offer to acquire, together with the offeror’s securities, constitute in aggregate 30 per cent or more of the outstanding securities of that class of securities, at the date of the offer to acquire”.

And by-law 2 (2) which states in part “For the purposes of these by-laws—a reference to an offer to acquire or to the acquisition or ownership of securities or to control or direction over securities is to be construed to include a direct or indirect offer to acquire or the direct or indirect acquisition or ownership of securities, or the direct or indirect control or direction over securities, as the case may be.”

Moreover, the learning internationally tells us that indirect acquisition means the acquisition of shares or voting rights in, or control over, any company or other entity that would enable the acquirer or to exercise or direct the exercise of such percentage of voting rights in, or control over, a target company, the acquisition of which would attract the obligation to make an unconditional offer. In other words, the take-over by-laws are triggered anytime an entity acquires 30 per cent or more of the shares of a publicly-listed company whether such shares are acquired directly or indirectly. Therefore, having exceeded the stipulated 30 per cent threshold a mandatory offer is now required to be made by Cemex to buyout the minority shareholders.

Accordingly, I am calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission, in keeping with their mandate to protect the investing public, to kindly bring some clarity to this matter as soon as possible.

Peter Permell

Minority Shareholder

Rights Advocate

