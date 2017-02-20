Govt needs to curb excessive forex demand

Dr Terrence Farrell, Chairman of the Cabinet-appointed Economic Development Advisory Board, has voiced concern that in the last two years $3 billion from our foreign reserves went into foreign currency transactions ie supporting the TT dollar.

This comes at a time of dwindling revenue from the energy sector which accounts for the majority of our foreign exchange earnings. Our appetite for foreign goods continue unabated even though we cannot afford it at the existing rate of demand.

The Government seems unwilling or unable to do anything about curbing or supplying the demand for foreign exchange. Some claim they are without a clue of what to do but are just hoping for a miracle to happen, for the oil price to go over $100 a barrel again.

Manufactures who have long since lost their competitive edge because of the high cost and difficulty of doing business in this country, are having difficulty to export their products.

A major foreign exchange earner like Accelor Mittal was allowed to close their steelmaking operation and leave without Government making an effort to assist in keeping the plant in operation. This shortsighted approach not only reduced the foreign exchange inflows but caused new demand from the many downstream steel producers who now have to import material. Manufacturers are finding difficulty to get foreign exchange to buy material and tooling for their production yet find that importers have ample stocks of imported goods to compete.

The Government would be best advised to heed the concerns of Dr Farrell and move quickly to encourage new sources of foreign exchange earnings while attempting to curb excessive demand. Failure to do both is not an option.

R Ballard,

Diego Martin