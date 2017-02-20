Why this late change to SEA creative writing?

This is an open letter to the Minister of Education. Sir, can you please tell me what rationale was used to change the Creative Writing component of the SEA examination two months prior to the examination?

On Thursday, February 9, a meeting was held with primary school principals and a directive was given by the CEO of the Ministry of Education. There was no discussion with the stakeholders involved and apparently there is to be no debate either. I find this rather dictatorial.

This batch of students was being prepared for CAC and this was scrapped after the change in government. Is the ministry telling me that my child now has to face additional stress preparing for the examination.

Knowing how our society functions, I am sure some schools were privy to this information since last year and their students were preparing for this change. We know the Ministry of Education is famous for leaking information.

Doesn’t this place my child and other children at a disadvantage?

I am beginning to believe the ministry is just spouting empty rhetoric when it speaks about caring for our nation’s children.

This is an open call to all parents to protest this decision.

S Ramnarine

Penal