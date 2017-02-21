Monitoring treated water for heavy metals critical

In 1993, Dr Ivan Chang-Yen, UWI Chemistry Department, confirmed high levels of lead were found in the soil and water in the Demerara Road, Wallerfield and La Chance Trace, Arima. Lead poisoning affected 180 children, one of whom died and 12 admitted to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex with high blood lead levels. Lead-contaminated waste was found at both sites.

After applying “remediation” methods by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) these sites were declared “lead safe.” A major milestone occurred when the Government stopped the sale of leaded gasoline, effective April 1, 2004, thereby removing 94 per cent of lead emitted into the atmosphere.

Lead poisoning is again in the headlines when UWI researchers reported lead contamination was found in the Guanapo River and around the Guanapo landfill (T&T Guardian, February 18). The latter stated, “The study did say, however, that the consequences of exposure to heavy metals in water could be very costly to health of residents and the economy in the area.”

Prof Herbert Needleman MD, paediatrician and child psychiatrist, is the foremost researcher in lead toxicity in infants and children and his persistent campaigning to educate stakeholders about the dangers of lead poisoning played a major role in reducing average blood lead levels by an estimated 78 per cent between 1976 and 1991 in the US.

Research has shown significant association between blood lead levels and cognitive function in children. But what is more worrying is the adverse effect of lead on social behaviour, delinquency and crime.

Needleman concluded, “The evidence that lead toxicity extends down to the lowest measurable levels, that pharmacological therapies are ineffective at preventing sequelae in those with low levels, and that reduction of exposure yields huge economic as well as health benefits, are strong warrants for a systemic programme of abatement of lead….”

There is now persuasive scientific evidence to confer the highest priority to a systematic programme to stop and prevent pollution from landfills. Careful monitoring of treated water for the presence of heavy metals, especially lead, is critical to avoid a national disaster.

DAVID PICOU, BS MB BS PHD CMT,

Emeritus Professor of

Experimental Medicine, UWI