Is T&T’s drinking water really safe?

Is our drinking water deficient of lead and safe to consume? Does it meet the World Health Organisation’s potable water standards? Should we abandon platform?

Can we believe and trust our laboratory results here in T&T? Do we need international verification?

Initially it was water in the gas. Now it is lead in the water. There is never a dull moment here.

This is not about blaming someone but solving the problem. Lead poisoning occurs when too much lead is absorbed by the human body by ingesting water with lead in it.

The symptoms include but are not limited to:

• abdominal pain, cramping

• aggressive behaviour—note well, T&T

• anaemia

• constipation

• difficulty sleeping

• headaches

Lead poisoning can occur very quickly with exposure to a large amount.

Lead enters the water system as a result of the corrosion of materials containing lead in the water distribution system and household or building plumbing.

How do we fix it? The first step is removal of the source of contamination. Bottled water companies must be smiling. Eating a balanced nutritious diet high in iron goes a long way. Clean drinking water is life.

Water in gas, lead in water, what’s next?

AV RAMPERSAD,

PRINCES TOWN