Carnival brings out the best in T&T

I was listening recently to the excellent plans from some of the more well-known all-inclusive fetes in T&T. Really impressive, good food, good music, “sober stations”, exit food stations. Never mind the high prices... after all, its Carnival, no recession here.

Given the condition of our state organisations, maybe the organisers of these fetes should be put in charge of Govt projects, say for example, Maracas Bay, CDA, the Port etc. If they could bring their skills to these maligned agencies, maybe, just maybe, success could well be near.

And what about our hard-pressed police service? They have promised yet again another crime-free Carnival. Fantastic, but what about the other days, are they not as important? What about a crime-free Easter?

This Carnival seems to bring out the best in us. All our young and talented pan players, so much practice, so little pay, yet no strike, no work to rule. Oh, for the love of we culture. But for our country, well that’s a different story. So, bring out the Carnival, 365 days a year, maybe we could transform our T&T.

Dave Sadaphal,

Santa Cruz