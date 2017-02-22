The world is your oyster, women

I am really sad that men are not admonished for feeling that women are their property and treating them as such. Men are not encouraged to educate themselves about the fact that women have progressed into the 21st century, and they (the men) seem to be stuck in the days when men emerged from the cave, club in hand, held the woman by their hair and dragged her into the cave. She dared not go too far.

We must also understand that there are very “educated” men, in suit and tie and have hefty salaries, driving “big” cars, but psychologically are still primitive.

This is not about choice in men, ladies, this is about you knowing who you are and what you want out of life. Understand that you are sexual being, yes, but you must learn to control that basic biological need. You are not an animal. You must focus on your humanity—you were created with the power to think for yourself and to choose your good.

You also have a divine nature—a part of you that is talented, nurturing and can do great things in your community. The world is your oyster. Do not let any man tell you that the only place you belong is in the bedroom.

“You are a daughter of life longing for itself.” Read Khalil Gibran’s treatise “On Children.”

Anna Maria Mora