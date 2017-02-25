Criticise, complain, compliment, collaborate with the police

Whilst I admit that on numerous occasions, I have criticised the Police Service for their perceived failure to protect our nation, to protect you and to protect me, it is imperative that we take the TTPS’ motto, To Protect and Serve, in its entirety. In the same way as many of my fellow citizens who would spare not a second thought to bash the inefficiencies, I now find myself humbled by numerous observations of “service.”

Over the past few weeks, I have noted with a shifting mindset, the efforts by the TTPS Highway Patrol Division to assist motorists with difficulties, whether it be changing a flat tyre, physically pushing a stalled car from the active roadway, or waiting with those passengers on the shoulder, even at night until further help arrived.

At first, I thought to myself that it was nothing extraordinary or really commendable, that the police were merely doing their duty, the very job our taxes employ them to do, a position logically feasible, not so?

But then I came to the realisation that in the same way we see risk to ourselves in such situations, aren’t these very officers exposing themselves? We laugh at the claims of the officers who say that their guns are no match for the arsenal of their foes, but that is the reality!

So whilst we as a nation may rightfully criticise the inefficiencies and often the failure to make our population feel “protected,” we should never be too big to say thank you for your service.

In the United States of America, being a Veteran means something; you would always hear civilians say to those persons “thank you for your service.” Whilst our police service is not literally at war, it is the same principle, there are many defeats and there are victories.

The hours of horrendous traffic the police saved us from by helping push a car from the middle lane to the shoulder, or the time they waited behind you on the shoulder of the highway at midnight when your car shut down, protecting you so you could go home safely to your family—those are victories for which we must pause in gratitude.

As a nation let us say thank you to the TTPS for their service. So yes, we will criticise, yes we will complain, but we must collaborate in order to protect and serve the future of our beloved nation together.

Hershael Ramesar