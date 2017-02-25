Kudos to POSGH

I would like to say kudos to the staff of the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E) at the POSGH who worked the night shift on February 3. My mom, Marjorie Popplewell, was assessed by Dr Donna Rampersad when we arrived and was rushed into the A&E for immediate attention.

The seriousness of her condition was explained to me in detail by two doctors, one of whom was Dr Ali, who took the time to explain what treatment he was recommending and why. My Mom was subsequently warded in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) over the period February 4 and 5 and received round the clock care and attention.

Dr Grant, the house doctor on duty, further patiently explained about my mother’s worsening condition as did Dr Rampersad. As my mother’s heart stopped beating, doctors rushed over from the ICU to conduct CPR, but to no avail.

Both the doctors and nurses on the ward were compassionate in their delivery of the dire news, taking the family into a private room and exhibiting a level of empathy that is reminiscent of the public service of old.

Despite the eventual outcome I can truly say that the doctors at POSGH did their best for my mother and my family wishes to say a heartfelt thanks for your efforts.Keep up the good work.

Arlene Popplewell-Stephen,

Diego Martin