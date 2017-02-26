The Clico Policyholders Group (CPG) has taken serious note of a recent headline in another newspaper which read Government exposed to shareholders, a reference to the shareholders agreement, which was signed in June 2009 between CL Financial (CLF) and the Government of T&T and has been outstanding since October 2016, to allow the latter to appoint directors to secure and manage the assets of CLF so that billions of taxpayers’ dollars could be reimbursed.

And whilst the CPG readily concurs with the headline, it is important to point out for the benefit of the public, that a similar exposure also exists relative to the ‘assenting’ Clico policyholders in the event that the Central Bank returns Clico to the CLF shareholders without these policyholders in whose shoes the Government is standing in order to make its multi-billion dollar bailout claim, are paid their remaining contractual entitlements from Clico.

And whether this is done via the sale of Clico/CL Financial assets or by Mr Lawrence Duprey sourcing debt financing/loan internationally, on behalf of the CLF shareholders, is really irrelevant and matters not to the assenting policyholders. If we may be permitted to borrow a line from MX Prime’s runaway hit and soon-to-be 2017 road march Full Extreme: ‘NO, WE DOH BUSINESS.’

However, what’s important is that both the Government and the policyholders are paid all monies contractually due and outstanding first and foremost. In this regard, two things are certain:

(1) contrary to what the Finance Minister has been telling the national community that the assenting policyholders sold their rights under their insurance/policy contract, nothing could be further from reality; and

(2) it would be entirely irresponsible and reckless of the Central Bank in the first instance and equally irresponsible, reckless and not to mention “politically suicidal” of the Government in the second instance for either of them to attempt to return Clico to the CLF shareholders without the Central Bank first satisfying the requirements of Section 44D (1) (c) (iii) of the Central Bank Act which states inter alia: “to take all steps it considers necessary to protect the interests, and to preserve the rights of depositors and creditors of the institution”.

Simply put, the CPG has no problem with whatever plan the PNM Government is currently negotiating with Mr Duprey and the other CLF shareholders to pay back the Government and take back Clico/CL Financial. However, it must of necessity include settlement of the remaining contractual liabilities due to the assenting policyholders, otherwise if or when Clico is returned to the CLF shareholders and this is not done, the Central Bank would have acted ultra vires of Section 44D (1) (c) (iii) and, therefore, allowed itself to become seriously exposed. This is because the protection that the Central Bank is currently afforded, by virtue of the Central Bank Amendment Act, Chap. 79:02, from legal action being taken against it by any creditor, shareholder, depositor and policyholder of Clico would no longer be applicable.

Peter Permell

Chairman