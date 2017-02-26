PNM fires OJT staff

People are increasingly out of jobs under this PNM administration. This callous PNM administration has effectively fired 60 On the Job Training (OJT) programme staff under the ruse of ‘restructuring’. From all information, this is nothing more than victimisation!

More disturbingly is the fact that this was approved by Cabinet and absolutely nothing has been put in place to redeploy these OJT staff. A clear abdication of responsibility by the Rowley-led PNM. The insensitive and reckless nature of this Government is now becoming more visible.

Where will these staff find alternative employment to take care of themselves and their families? Many have loans to service, young children to send to school and some have medical bills for chronic diseases. The true character of the PNM is coming to light.

This Government does not care about you! This Government does not care about your families! This Government does not care about T&T!

It is a crying shame that the PNM is hoodwinking the population into believing that the firing of these OJT staff is linked to the economy and financial constraints. Over $580 million has been allocated to the OJT programme in the last two years. Where has all that money gone? What does it cost to retain 60 staff members relative to $580 million? This is a clear strategy of ‘cleaning house’ to rehire party hacks and perpetuate the typical PNM nepotism, cronyism and discriminatory practices.

With respect to the OJT staff to be sent home, we are yet to be told how were they determined? On what basis those who will remain on their jobs do so? And, who exactly comprise this transition team? All these and more are questions that need to be answered.

The OJT Programme was established as a pre-employment programme. It was conceptualised as a strategy for graduates to be inducted into the world of work to gain the required occupational skills. Now, thousands of graduates are endangered by this PNM administration.

The firing of OJT staff is just the beginning. I have been advised that staff at the MIC Institute of Technology are being sent home. Staff at Ytepp are being sent home. Staff at UTT have already been sent home. NESC has drastically reduced its programmes. Inertia abounds everywhere in our country.

The Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development is yet to advise the Parliament of the Republic of T&T on how many nationals have been retrenched, displaced, terminated or contracts ‘not renewed’ by the Government in the public sector since September 2015. Yet it is the same PNM Government that impressed upon the business community to ‘be responsible’ and not send home employees. Deception and hypocrisy at its best!

Does this come as any surprise?

Then again, wasn’t it the same Dr Rowley who said that people would not be sent home and that everything would be done to preserve jobs in the public sector?

Fazal Karim

MP for Chaguanas East