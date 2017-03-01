Congrats To Nine-Time Monarch

Congratulations must go out to the nine-time calypso monarch, the Mighty Chalkdust, for once again not only demonstrating to the country the high standard that can be achieved in the calypso art form, but for also eclipsing the Mighty Sparrow’s record of eight wins of the coveted title.

He indeed got his sums correct on the night to walk away with top honours for his crafty, satirical and metaphoric rendition of “Learn from Arithmetic”. As I observed the field of many talented, youthful and energetic performers, I myself calculated that Dr Liverpool was certainly heading to the top of the class.

No other time during the night was I as glued to my seat, listening to every turn of phrase and chuckling as the serious issue of child marriage was ventilated while being simultaneously equated to a division problem.

This to take nothing away from any of the other performers, particularly Heather Macintosh and young Rondell Donawa, both of whom I found particularly outstanding.

However, as I write this letter I can hardly recall the choruses of many of the other competitors.

Ideally, the quintessential calypsonian should be able to quickly capture the imagination of the audience, draw them in with satire, sharp wit and rendition so that by the end of the third verse, there is at least one phrase or line that is indelibly etched in one’s psyche. The involuntary tapping of the feet and spontaneous call and response become a natural consequence. Chalkdust easily achieved all of this.

Now, at the age of seventy-five himself, we hope that he is not as yet ready to shed his robes. He has certainly perfected his craft to the point that sharing his knowledge and experience must clearly be part of his follow up lessons. Well done Dr. Chalkie, 75 can’t go into 14 but you have emphatically proven that as far as calypso titles are concerned, 9 can easily go into 75.

Nigel Clarke,

Tacarigua