CRITICS ESSENTIAL TO DEVELOPING OUR CREATIVE ARTS

The media have a very important role to play in the development of our music in the creative arts industry.

I am concerned about the coverage of the music of all genres that citizens heard or did not hear during this last Carnival season. I take my cue from what Liam Teague said when he spoke about Panorama as reported in the press.

He said, “What can actually help Panorama is educating the masses. A lot of people come into the pan yard and sit and listen but aren’t aware of the intricacies and subtleties of the music.

We can spend five or ten minutes speaking to the audience to give them a greater appreciation and a lot more people will be inclined to visit pan yards because what they are hearing won’t be a mystery.

His comments are applicable to the other music and competitions that come with each Carnival (and throughout the year).

So in addition to pannists speaking to audiences at the pan yards, I ask that we also have a consistent body of work from critics who can rouse people to visit the calypso tents where attendance has been declining for years.

Critics are a major resource in the creative arts, whether we are dealing with fashion shows, culinary arts, award ceremonies, art exhibitions, drama, dance or poetry.

Where calypso, pan and Indian music are concerned in Trinidad and Tobago, there are issues that need ventilation.

Witness for example, the controversy about the use of melodies from Indian movies in the chutney competitions.

At one point there were useful critiques of calypso and calypso tents from Derek Walcott in the Trinidad Guardian, Keith Smith in the Express and there were also Mark Lyndersay, Terry Joseph and Debbie Jacobs.

In addition there have been several articles by professors Gordon Rohlehr on Calypso and the late Orville Wright about Pan and Panorama in the Trinidad and Tobago Review.

To date I have seen one very incisive article from Winsford James about MX Prime’s Road March contender “We Jamming Still.” But this is not enough. There has been virtually no evaluation of Panorama, the calypso tents, the chutney soca Monarch Competition, the Calypso Fiesta, the Young Kings Competition, the Calypso Queen Competition or the International Soca Monarch Competition. So the public is not really enlightened about the state of the music that has come with the 2017 festive season.

Unless the analysis of our music is addressed we will lose precious time in the quest for the development of the creative arts industry which is an important aspect of our economic diversification.

Aiyegoro Ome

Former President NJAC, former Chairman NACC