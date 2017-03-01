Machel Monday set a good example

It was an epic experience. This was a show that left patrons saying “I owe Machel some money” as the massive crowd got much more than what they paid for on the night. Enjoying the show from the stadium or in the comfort of your home, one could feel the clean, powerful energy emanating from the performances.

The major highlights of the show were the demonstrations of love and unity in the music industry. For years the soca music industry endured the rivalry of some of the major players in the game and on that night the synergistic performances made soca music history.

Bunji Garlin and Machel Montano united in a musical collaboration that came as a musical gift to soca lovers around the world. These artistes were music rivalry for years and in an open but civil manner.

Promoters and other industry players had to be mindful of this rivalry when confirming the logistics of the performances at events where the two artistes were booked to perform.

These two musical titans have since settled their differences.

Another display of unity was the side by side performance of Iwer George and Chinese Laundry. These two radio station owners battled with each other for years. It was so bad, Djs rumoured that Iwer’s music was not being played on 96.1fm for years because this station is owned by Chinese Laundry. Who knows? They have also resolved their differences openly on stage at Machel Monday and allowed the world to see the power of love and unity.

“Love in the house,” as they say in the music world, was truly demonstrated at Machel Monday. Who would have thought we would ever see the day when Bunji Garlin would agree to appear on Machel Monday.

This signals to the world that us Trinbagonians have a love that is expressed unreservedly in the culture of our people. The concert somewhat reminded me of the Bob Marley One Love Peace concert in 1978 where he brought the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition on stage together to shake hands. Who knows, maybe we will see our political leaders together shaking hands at the next Machel Monday.

Well done, Machel Montano, your concert was a true animation of the words of your song “Is love ah wanna see.”

Ronald Huggins

St Joseph