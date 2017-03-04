Crime-killing Carnival

Carnival fetes averaging $1,000 price of admission. Calypso tents had poor attendance. Why? Because patrons has been robbed walking to their car and their cars being broken into.

Children are being told to mash up the place. Nice eh?

Visitor arrivals declining for Carnival because all the major countries’ have their own Carnival now, ie New Orleans, London, Hamburg, Toronto, etc.

NCC shows at the Savannah—same old each year and the quality poor nothing new. Starts late in the PM and finishes late in the AM. Bandleaders’ ripping off masqueraders’ with prices ranging from $2,000 to upwards $7,000. Visitors’ being attacked and robbed on the streets with police saying crime is down.

It is rumoured (if accurate) that the trucks carrying the portable toilets emptied their sewerage in the Queen’s Park Savannah on Tuesday before exiting the Savannah. Apart from the health risk are we to assume that certain members of the public have reached a base level of humanity which defies all reasoning?

Further Woodbrook residents now have to endure the strong smell of urine left by masqueraders on the walls of their homes.

These two situations reveal an unbelievable lack of conscience and much more.

The authorities should have been aware of these possibilities unless they continue to live in a different world to the rest of us concerned citizens.

The indiscipline of our youth today, unchecked by uncaring and indifferent parents, continues to release into society dysfunctional individuals unwilling to be productive in order to integrate into society.

Our leaders must take responsibility for the failed state status which is widely recognized as the present situation in T&T.

No more excuses by our representatives. We put you there to do a job. We are fed up with excuses.

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings