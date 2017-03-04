Unions ready to cross big stage

Ready to ravage and wound the public to the full extreme, the unions are preparing to agitate for the usual money from a Treasury that done burn down. They want money from an economy that is fallen down. It cannot be my imagination that thousands of union workers must have played themselves in expensive mas costumes.

It is only government employees who could guarantee being able to wine right down to the ground. Costumes paid for with back pay money that can be gotten from a beleaguered government. Suddenly, it is a case of ‘We doh business’ with the unions.

Well, I business. I business that the knock on effect of paying out excessive amounts of money in this guava season will send the food prices up even further. The Supermarkets Association is always ready to wound the public. At the very whiff of news that wage negotiations are even in the pipeline, immediately it is a mark up of a ten cents here and a twenty five cents there. The usual whine is that they will have to pay more for transport.

As Ash Wednesday follows Carnival Tuesday, the union placards come out and the marching in circles begins. I agree whole heartedly that workers should get a fair days pay for working diligently. But, who answers a telephone within the first five rings? Who stops having conversations with colleagues while the public is lined up waiting? Who goes to lunch regardless of how many customers remain groaning? Who goes shopping in their extra long, lunch hours? Who must, absolutely must leave the office early because they have children to pick up from the nursery? Who more vexed than you if you grumble when they leave you feeling raped and wounded?

This is 2017 and my message to the unions is one per cent for everybody, even for Petrotrin workers who suddenly find, out of the blue, that they can increase productivity by over 1,000,000 barrels. This is the year that the taxpayers will be doing the raping and wounding.

“We doh business.”

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin