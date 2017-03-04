We need to change our culture

Listening to Parliament radio recently, a programme was on recalling the arguments put forward against granting independence to Trinidad and Tobago. The two major ethnic groups were said to not be ready and unable to get along for a common purpose which would lead to constant tribal infighting if left in charge of the country.

In The Middle Passage, based on 1960s Trinidad commissioned by then Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams, V S Naipaul described the brutality and self-centeredness that characterizes life in T&T and offered probable origins and solutions.

Fast forward to 2017 and it becomes clear that one of the biggest impediments to T&T’s development is our culture. Somewhere along the line, both educated and uneducated alike have preserved and nurtured a deeply violent everyday approach to life brought with us as migrant labourers.

Recently our Carnival festivities would have seen fire breathing or eating with indifference to the health implications of pouring fuel in the entertainer’s mouth. Stick fighting is promoted as another display of blood and violence as our culture. The words to our music appeal to aggression against women, infidelity and alcohol. At ‘jump-ups’ for our children, the lyrics that ‘the city could burn down but we jammin still’ indoctrinates young ears with bass levels designed to elicit wining and deafness.

At other times of year, beating of bobolees, corporal punishment, burning of effigies and calls for hanging all form part of what is considered normal and right.

Social media are filled with shared photos of mangled bodies and gore from the country’s rumblings which seem to be shared as if to bring pleasure to online users.

A BBC radio programme recently interviewed a young Jamaican lady who spoke of 7 out of 10 of her female friends having been raped in Jamaica. The dance form of “daggering” suggests that they also suffer from this violent culture which hangs over us from our past.

Culture is a difficult thing to change. But what is even harder is to convince governments and other groups that measures are needed to gradually move us away from these babarisms that we have inherited. So many things can be done which, in time and in collaboration with other measures, could reform us into a more civilized community with a sense of compassion for those around us. But we first have to admit that we have a problem.

Rishi-Nirvan Balroop

Diego Martin